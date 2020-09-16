Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.88. Approximately 3,140,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 4,638,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RAD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rite Aid from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Rite Aid from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $703.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,999,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 94,956 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 175,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 118,082 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 183,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 147,841 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

