Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Trading 5.7% Higher

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.29. 941,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,002,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $90.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 146.49%. The business had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Medical Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 83,812 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 81.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 89,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,254,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 60,671 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 117.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the period. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

