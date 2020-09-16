Ruff (RUFF) Market Cap Reaches $5.45 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Ruff has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and $533,733.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ruff Profile

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

