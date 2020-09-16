Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Sells $766,600.00 in Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $766,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,268,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,636,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sailpoint Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.13. 1,156,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,630. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 970.74 and a beta of 2.20.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 166.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 387,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 242,403 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,162,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000.

SAIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

