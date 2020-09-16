Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Sells $766,600.00 in Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $766,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,268,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,636,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sailpoint Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.13. 1,156,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,630. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 970.74 and a beta of 2.20.
Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
SAIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.
About Sailpoint Technologies
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.
