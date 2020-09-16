Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Holdings Boosted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 166.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,403 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,268,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,636,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,403.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,019,940 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.13. 1,156,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,630. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 970.74 and a beta of 2.20. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.41.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sailpoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.