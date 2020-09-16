salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,382,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 701,669 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 1.0% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.49% of salesforce.com worth $2,506,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Investors Research Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 46.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.91 on Tuesday, reaching $250.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,822. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.44. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.66, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,086.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.88, for a total transaction of $3,703,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,483,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,960,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 809,240 shares of company stock valued at $166,017,682. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

