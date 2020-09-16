Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.21. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Shares of NYSE SC traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,949. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 58.77, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.20. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $27.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $121,831.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,188.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,884,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,615,000 after buying an additional 2,654,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,996,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,269,000 after purchasing an additional 139,262 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,063,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after purchasing an additional 884,179 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 78,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 399,249 shares during the last quarter.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.