Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.56 and last traded at $18.32. 1,289,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,258,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on SC. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 58.77, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $121,831.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,188.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 4,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

About Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

