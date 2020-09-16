Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price rose 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 1,916,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,809,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

SSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sasol to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Sasol to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 3.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sasol during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sasol by 755.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sasol by 49.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sasol by 71.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sasol during the first quarter worth $75,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

