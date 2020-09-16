Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 175,016 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1,543.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,016 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

VLO traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.10. 6,126,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,893,733. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

