Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 266,716 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 554,640 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 266,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up 0.6% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $21,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BK traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.57. 6,309,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,991,486. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

