Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 358,803 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1,254.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 358,803 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Enbridge by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,533,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059,331 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Enbridge by 55.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $869,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695,387 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,440,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 70.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,530,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163,719 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.6021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 122.50%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

