Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 42,617 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 124.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,617 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $13,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after buying an additional 2,960,349 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,428,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,674,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 928,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,935,000 after buying an additional 438,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Docusign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.69.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $12,198,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,041 shares of company stock valued at $31,723,075. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,036,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,269. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.99. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of -174.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

