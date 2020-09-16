Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 7,841 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $16,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $45,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $513.16. 110,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.38 and a 12-month high of $540.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $510.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $536.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $577.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

