Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 508,239 Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 508,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,267,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3,691.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after acquiring an additional 996,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.13. 12,796,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,807,253. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 1.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 7,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $178,194.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,071,895 shares of company stock valued at $69,045,560.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Pivotal Research upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

