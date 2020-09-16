Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 305.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $15,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $44.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $885.18. 3,633,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,744. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,013.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $763.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,451.09, a PEG ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $988.41.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.