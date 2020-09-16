Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,118,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,567,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,939,000 after purchasing an additional 759,746 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,240,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,337,000 after purchasing an additional 674,416 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,490,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,079,000 after purchasing an additional 615,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $141,124,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.49. 572,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,132. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cfra upgraded FleetCor Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.71.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

