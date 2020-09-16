Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 6,151.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854,500 shares during the period. Infosys makes up approximately 0.7% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Infosys worth $28,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Infosys by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,284,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,736 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Infosys by 116.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,404,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,580,000 after buying an additional 32,517,341 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Infosys by 1.7% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 28,310,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,483,000 after buying an additional 472,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Infosys by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,016,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Infosys by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 18,612,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,794,000 after acquiring an additional 179,385 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nomura Instinet raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

INFY traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.56. 9,850,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,271,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. Infosys Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.