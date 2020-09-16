Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 136,474 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 698.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,474 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 0.7% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $913,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478,627 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,302,833,000 after buying an additional 2,558,794 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,898,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $431,545,000 after buying an additional 1,827,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $201.42. 2,954,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,376. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $205.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $136.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,342. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

