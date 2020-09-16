Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 209,217 II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 209,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,880,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of II-VI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in II-VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in II-VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $761,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,292,663.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.87.

NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.60. 1,359,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,207. II-VI, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.66.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

