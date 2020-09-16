Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 259,481 Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 259,481 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,557,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Fortive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,173,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,743,000 after buying an additional 220,900 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.90. 5,072,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,399. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $80.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,985,326.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,746,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

