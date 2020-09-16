Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 77,433 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $10,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R raised its stake in Paypal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $5.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.91. 8,170,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,787,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $212.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.74 and its 200-day moving average is $150.67.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their price objective on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,674,586.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,409 shares of company stock valued at $17,582,995. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

