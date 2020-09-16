Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 664.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 199,444 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile Us accounts for about 0.6% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $23,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 777,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,956,000 after acquiring an additional 185,368 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 49.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,114,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $116,063,000 after buying an additional 370,244 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 9.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter worth $1,647,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 434,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.76. 5,758,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,005,295. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $140.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Guggenheim lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $123.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.09.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.