Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 925.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,320 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TransUnion worth $11,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 53.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 95.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.14. The company had a trading volume of 859,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,198. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 3,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $267,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,640.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,027,300 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

