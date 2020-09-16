Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 723.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of W W Grainger worth $13,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 293.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 857.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 17.3% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on W W Grainger in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Longbow Research raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.21.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,469 shares of company stock worth $25,326,331. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,255. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.99. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $371.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

