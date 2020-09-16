Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $10.68 Million Holdings in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,766 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 95,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PJT. TheStreet upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE PJT traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $59.60. 190,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.78. PJT Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.97.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $232.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

