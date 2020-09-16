Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $15.19 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,584 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,346 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $15,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in eBay by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in eBay by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in eBay by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.42. 9,365,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,088,682. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,272,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238 over the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

