Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $18.99 Million Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,671,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at $60,902,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $357.54. 902,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,047. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.72. The firm has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.54.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.