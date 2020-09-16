Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $21.55 Million Stake in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,143 shares during the quarter. GSX Techedu makes up approximately 0.6% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of GSX Techedu worth $21,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at $1,466,000. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 6,881,300.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 68,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSX shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded GSX Techedu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GSX Techedu from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.65.

GSX stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,770,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,815. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $141.78. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.85 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. GSX Techedu’s quarterly revenue was up 366.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX).

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.