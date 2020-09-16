Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $23.37 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,757 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 0.6% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $23,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,258,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 670,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,965,000 after buying an additional 203,546 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 232,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,484.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME stock traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $170.20. 1,884,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,536. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.91. The stock has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.06.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.