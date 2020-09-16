Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $9.90 Million Holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,841 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of RealPage worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in RealPage by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in RealPage by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in RealPage by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RealPage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 33,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $12,970,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,499,770.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $806,821.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at $85,952,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 458,118 shares of company stock worth $28,808,979. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

RP traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.51. 912,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,395. RealPage Inc has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $69.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

