Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 122.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,552 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up 0.9% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $36,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.88.

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,597,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,301. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $92.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,864.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 33,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,792 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

