Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $10.50 Million Investment in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Wayfair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in W. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Wayfair by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $11,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,680,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $35,860.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,647 shares of company stock valued at $73,712,431 over the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Wayfair from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.88.

W stock traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $268.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,301. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $349.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.90 and its 200 day moving average is $176.71. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.27, a PEG ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The company’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

