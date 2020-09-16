Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 54,981 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,981 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 27,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,877,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,981,000 after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,329,350.88. Insiders have sold a total of 54,309 shares of company stock worth $6,390,004 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.56. 2,476,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.53.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

