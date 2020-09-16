Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 69,300 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 113.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $397,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $232,829.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,813 shares of company stock valued at $16,212,323. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.