Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 124,870 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 124,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,398,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Copart by 12.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 17.8% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 99,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 405.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 65,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 19.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.10.

In other Copart news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,802. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.01 and its 200-day moving average is $84.91.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

