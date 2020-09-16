Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The Carlyle Group worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CG. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $733,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 7,545,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $224,539,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 22,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $635,535.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 879,522 shares in the company, valued at $24,450,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,963,682 shares of company stock valued at $259,312,261.

CG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. 1,094,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,023. The Carlyle Group LP has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

