Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 333,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,821,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Energizer as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Energizer by 13.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,067,000 after buying an additional 299,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 7.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,339,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,121,000 after purchasing an additional 169,823 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Energizer by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,918,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,021,000 after purchasing an additional 59,376 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,761,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Energizer by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Energizer stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.42. The stock had a trading volume of 611,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,002. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.98. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.27 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $90,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,322.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

