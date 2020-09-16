Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 222,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Otis Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.79. 2,438,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,124. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

