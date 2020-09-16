Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,507,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Teledyne Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 93.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 84.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $321.81. The stock had a trading volume of 204,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.80.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

