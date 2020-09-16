Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,645 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,754,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,643 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $772,387,000 after acquiring an additional 28,593 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,607,847 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $436,910,000 after acquiring an additional 92,827 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its position in shares of VMware by 69.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,362,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $286,067,000 after acquiring an additional 968,090 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of VMware by 170.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $346,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,981 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth about $296,294,000. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.87. 1,106,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,384. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $173.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.78 and a 200-day moving average of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $95,079.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,395.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 33,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $4,704,415.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,997 shares in the company, valued at $36,813,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,772 shares of company stock worth $12,481,442 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

