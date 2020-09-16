Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,091 shares during the quarter. Inphi accounts for 0.7% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Inphi worth $27,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 64.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 28.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 14,815 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the second quarter valued at $4,352,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the second quarter valued at $885,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inphi alerts:

Shares of Inphi stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $107.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,402. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.78, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. Inphi Co. has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $175.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.12 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Inphi from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inphi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

In other news, CFO John Edmunds sold 11,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $1,141,908.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,391,940.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,259 shares in the company, valued at $29,493,177.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,776 shares of company stock valued at $8,749,661 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.