Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Trading Up 6.7%

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) was up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 168,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 183,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SALT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $168.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported ($3.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.78) by ($0.16). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 82.21%. The business had revenue of $26.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers Inc will post -7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 232,484 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 33.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 84,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,916,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 84,011 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth $1,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

