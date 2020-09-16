Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,551 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Visa by 136.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,677 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.34.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.95. The stock had a trading volume of 281,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,546,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.63. The firm has a market cap of $398.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

