Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. National Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.99.

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.72 on Tuesday, reaching $276.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,448,615. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $161.68 and a 12-month high of $299.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $741.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

