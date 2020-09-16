Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,178,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,538,212,000 after purchasing an additional 284,504 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Carve CapitalAB bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the second quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 352,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $79,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.33.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total transaction of $42,796.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,694 shares in the company, valued at $594,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,669 shares of company stock worth $9,039,215 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB stock traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,877,611. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

