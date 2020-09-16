ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $37,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,153,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,890 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 61.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,844 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 74.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,439,000 after purchasing an additional 647,674 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $12.96 on Wednesday, hitting $461.00. 68,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $501.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $449.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 124.33, a PEG ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global lowered ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.85.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.85, for a total value of $11,893,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,254.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,278.43. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,304.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,529 shares of company stock valued at $42,652,776 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

