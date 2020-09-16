Shires Income plc Plans Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:SHRS)

Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SHRS traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 214 ($2.80). The company had a trading volume of 26,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97. The company has a market cap of $65.85 million and a PE ratio of 18.35. Shires Income has a 52-week low of GBX 157.85 ($2.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 299.46 ($3.91). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 217.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 221.09.

About Shires Income

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

