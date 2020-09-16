Short Interest in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Expands By 45.5%

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MPV stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.04. 212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,242. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12. Barings Participation Investors has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 10.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 203,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

