Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) Declines By 17.6%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUJ. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 1,261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,899 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000.

MUJ remained flat at $$13.92 on Wednesday. 68,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,130. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $14.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

